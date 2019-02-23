Arshi Khan dance video: An hour ago, former Bigg Boss contestant posted this video via her Instagram profile and you have to admit that it is just too hot to handle. The video has already garnered over 31k likes and the fans are pouring in compliments for the actor in the comment section. Well, the video too is worth complimenting and no doubt it has been driving Arshi's fans crazy.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan have been driving her fans into a frenzy ever since she made her debut in the modelling. She is known for her eccentric looks and exceptional way of carrying herself. The actor was a part of several controversies in past but the past is in past now, and she has come out of it stronger and sassier. The beauty has now registered her name among some of the most followed celebrities on Instagram and she deserves that too. She boasts of over 943k followers on Instagram and she knows how to keep her fans engaged.

An hour ago, the diva posted this video via her Instagram profile and you have to admit that it is just too hot to handle. The video has already garnered over 31k likes and the fans are pouring in compliments for the actor in the comment section. Well, the video too is worth complimenting and no doubt it has been driving Arshi’s fans crazy. In the video, Arshi is showcasing her belly dance moves on the beats of famous Punjabi songs Koka Koka crooned by Sukh E. Here’s take a look at the video:

It is not the only video posted by Arshi that has been doing the rounds on social media but there are just plenty of them. Here’s take a look at the assortment:

