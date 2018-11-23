Arshi Khan photos: Former contestant of Bigg Boss 11 Arshi Khan is counted among the most famous entertainers in India. With her bold avatar, she keeps entertaining her fans by regularly updating her videos and photos on social media. The internet sensation has about 595 K followers on Instagram. In her latest picture, the actress is once again set to steal million hearts.

The heartthrob took to her official Instagram handle, to share her photoshoot

Arshi Khan photos: Model Arshi Khan was one of the biggest entertainers of Bigg Boss 11. Her fans were crazy about the way she used to address Salman Khan on the show. Post Bigg Boss, Arshi became an internet celebrity and started entertaining her fans with her dancing and acting videos. Currently, the model has about 595 K followers on the photo uploading platform – Instagram. Keeping the spirits high, the model is spontaneous in updating her photos on social media.

Recently, the heartthrob took to her official Instagram handle, to share her photoshoot. In the pictures, she is wearing a white colour traditional dress with a printed jacket. The diva is flaunting her dress and posing amazingly in the photoshoot. With subtle makeup, heavy neckpiece and dark colour lipstick, the diva is simply looking gorgeous in her new avatar.

Just after Bigg Boss 11, Khan did shows like –Entertainment Ki Raat, Box Cricket League – Season 3, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Savitri Devi College & Hospital. The diva was also featured in Music videos like Nakhre, Dozakh, Ferrari. Another big achievement of the model is she was Google India’s second most searched entertainer 2017 after Sunny Leone. Recently, the entertainer was also seen dancing on one of the hit song Mere Rashke Qamar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More