Arshi Khan video: After a successful stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12, Arshi Khan is all set to star in Punjabi music video titled Ferarri. Starring opposite Vicky Thakur, the makers have released the teaser of the song today, i.e October 25. With this, the diva has revealed that the song will release on October 28, 2018. Watch Arshi Khan and Vicky Thakur-starrer Ferrari's teaser here:

Rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan is all to set take a big leap in her career with her new Punjabi music video titled Ferrari opposite Vicky Thakur. Sung by Vicky Thakur and penned by Shivam Grover, the song is scheduled for a release on October 28, 2018. To raise the excitement for the song, Arshi shared the official poster as well as the teaser of the song on her official Instagram account.

In the song, Arshi is looking absolutely stunning in her glamorous avatar. Be it a sequined white dress or a white gown, the diva is pulling off every look effortlessly, making the fans go gaga over her. Looking at the photo, one can be rest assured that the song is going to make a lot of buzz.

Check out the teaser of the song Ferrari here:

With more than 500 K followers on her official Instagram account, Arshi Khan has emerged as a social media influencer and keeps treating her fans with sensuous and sultry photos from her sizzling photoshoots.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Arshi Khan will be soon entering the Bigg Boss house once again in Season 12 as a special guest. Adding fuel to the fire, Arshi shared a photo on her official Instagram account which hinted at the same, raising excitement among the fans. With this, we can assert that the show is about to witness a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming shows and Arshi Khan will definitely be bringing a lot of spice to the show.

Have a look at Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan that make the audience go gaga over her:

