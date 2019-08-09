Arth: Emraan Hashmi to be featured in the remake of Mahesh Bhatt's 1982 drama Arth. The film is now directed by the South Indian filmmaker Revathi, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, and Swara Bhaskar.

Arth: Emraan Hashmi is going to feature in Revathi’s directorial Arth, alongside Swara Bhaskar, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is a remake of Indian director Mahesh Bhatt’s drama film of 1982, starring Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patel as lead roles. The plot of the film will remain the same with new faces, the director of the remake of Arth is excited to give a throwback to 1980’s blockbusters.

Revathi is keen to remake this film as she has already performed in the Tamil remake of this film. She played the lead role as Pooja that was performed by Shabana Azmi in 1982. The director is all set with the crew to begin the shooting of the film and to give the nostalgia to 1980’s filmmakers.

The movie is a typical Indian drama where the male protagonist leaves her wife because he falls in love with another girl. In the remake of this Film, Emraan is going to play the male protagonist where Jacqueline will play his wife and Swara Bhaskar will play his extramarital affair. The story is full of drama and take your brain to the 1980’s cinema but with the essence of 2020’s romance and tadka.

Apart from that, all three actors are busy with other projects, Swara Bhaskar will next see in sheer Qorma that is scheduled to release on March 2020. Actor Emraan Hashmi is engaged with his upcoming fils includes Body, father’s Day, Ezra, Chehre, and Mumbai Saga. Jacqueline will be seen in Saaho, Humari Shaadi, Drive, and Dancing Dad.

There are no official statements that have been given from the side of makers but the movie will begin soon, says reports. Mahesh Bhatt’s classic drama was a big hit on silver screens, makers of the remake of this film are expecting the same to happen again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App