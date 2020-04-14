Arti Singh might not have won Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 but she every well showcased her true personality to the audience and was among those who proved that the game of Bigg Boss can be played individually and independently without getting into any sort of tactics or game strategies. Arti Singh was only one contestant who shared a great bond with every contestant starting from Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala or Paras Chhabra. Like other contestants, Arti Singh is also enjoying her success after Bigg Boss.
Recently, the actor astonished her fans by sharing her transformation photo. The hottie has lost 5 kgs in one month and recently flaunted her baby abs in her transformation pictures. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Arti Singh revealed about how she is managing with her coronavirus scare.
Arti Singh revealed that apart from doing workout and exercises, it is important to give your body some time. She revealed that practicing Yoga during quarantine is the best solution to keep yourself away from stress. She added that quarantine is the best time to do things which otherwise, you don’t get time to do.
Also Read: Coronavirus warriors: Sanjay Dutt says he feeds 1,000 families during coronavirus pandemic
View this post on Instagram
Hey Abbie..(abs ) Finally now I can see you little little… you are surely on the way and coming very very soon! Till then for everyone here’s the first photo which was taken on the 15th of march and the other one was today..! I just want to say that I know it's not the best but slowly and steadily I will get there soon. I have shed 5 kgs from the 15th of march till now. Aur aisa nahi hai ki koi pathhar tode! I am into 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternate day. And definitely the biggest fight between all the exercises has been the late night cravings. Every night I feel like hogging maybe because of the boredom and also the stressful situation right now. And as you all might know, I am an emotional eater and that's why I had put on 8 kgs inside the big boss house. Like everyone one I also have #CheatDay and you all won’t believe that on my birthday I ate so much, including chinese food that I was craving for. I dont kill myself by not eating what I want, so I do hog once a week. I actually salute people who are consistent with their diet! I wish I was like that but nevertheless I'm still getting there slowly. Thoda jyada time lagega… maybe one month more then all the people who are disciplined, but well that's me and that’s fine. This is the time where you can actually try to improve yourself physically and mentally as well as also emotionally! Because zindagi ki daud se thoda aaram milega kuch logon ko isse!#MyFitnessStory
Arti also revealed that when she was in Lucknow, she used to practice yoga on regular basis, but slowly she lost her connection with Yoga but now that she is at home she is again doing Yoga and try to do it early in the morning when she wakes up or in the evening. She also revealed that Yoga has helped her a lot and urged people to at least do a short session of yoga as it helps to calm your body and mind and be more patient.