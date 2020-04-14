Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh recently urged fans to do yoga as it helps to calm your body and mind. Read here—

Arti Singh might not have won Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 but she every well showcased her true personality to the audience and was among those who proved that the game of Bigg Boss can be played individually and independently without getting into any sort of tactics or game strategies. Arti Singh was only one contestant who shared a great bond with every contestant starting from Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala or Paras Chhabra. Like other contestants, Arti Singh is also enjoying her success after Bigg Boss.

Recently, the actor astonished her fans by sharing her transformation photo. The hottie has lost 5 kgs in one month and recently flaunted her baby abs in her transformation pictures. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Arti Singh revealed about how she is managing with her coronavirus scare.

Arti Singh revealed that apart from doing workout and exercises, it is important to give your body some time. She revealed that practicing Yoga during quarantine is the best solution to keep yourself away from stress. She added that quarantine is the best time to do things which otherwise, you don’t get time to do.

Arti also revealed that when she was in Lucknow, she used to practice yoga on regular basis, but slowly she lost her connection with Yoga but now that she is at home she is again doing Yoga and try to do it early in the morning when she wakes up or in the evening. She also revealed that Yoga has helped her a lot and urged people to at least do a short session of yoga as it helps to calm your body and mind and be more patient.

