In a live Instagram interview, actor Arti Singh talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and says they are just friends. Their good bonding was seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house, though he is a good guy, they are good as friends.

In Bigg Boss 13 house, bonding of Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla was appreciated by viewers. However, some claimed that earlier they were in a relationship, but no one report confirmed it. Squashing the rumours, Arti said, she would love to work with Sidharth as he is a good actor and a friend to her.

She was also asked about, is there a chance that the two can be more than friends? To which she wisely answered and said, they share a great bond as it was displayed in the BB house. However, after coming out from the BB house, they haven’t got in touch with each other for a while.

Arti also said though he is a good human being and a great friend of hers, howbeit seeing each other as a couple… as they have a different personality. During the live chat, she also told that Sidharth is not a short-tempered person, but due to the condition in the BB house was so tense that made everyone angry, concluded Sihdath is a nice man.

Talking about Arti’s quarantine, the diva is utilising her leisure time to the fullest. From prepping meals for the family to keeping her self fit, that’s what her isolation regime. Indeed she also an avid social media user, so on a daily basis she uploads some entertain yet engaging content over social media. Recently she accepted a challenge given by Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, where she has to balance a shoe with one leg.

Watch the video here:

