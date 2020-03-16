Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh's dance on Salman Khan's popular track O O Jaane Jana in the latest video. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house the contestants are seen spending good quality time with each other.

Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh’s dance on Salman Khan’s popular track O O Jaane Jana: After coming out of the Bigg Boss house the season 13 contestants seemed to spend good quality time with each other. In recent times, it has been seen that the contestants get the time to spend with each other whether it is at the parties, lunch, dinner or in some professional projects. Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh were attached to each other in the Bigg Boss house in the beginning but later they have been seen apart.

But after coming out of the house they have seen spending a good time with each other. Asim, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh were also seen other spending time. But this duo spotted for the first time. Recently a video went viral in which Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh were eating the pasta and in the video, Rashami Desai said that here I am with my Pasta chor partner. She added that this pasta is owned by them.

Similarly, Arti Singh also shared the video with Vishal Aditya Singh in which they were grooving on Salman Khan’s song O O Jaane Jana. Arti Singh also captioned it well. She wrote O O Jaane Jaana and the remaining connecting lines of the song. Also, she shared her love and emotions for Salman Khan. In the video, she expressed how much she is missing Salman Khan and how much she loves him. Have a look at this groovy doovy video. For more such updates stay tuned to NewsX.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App