Arti Singh's special anniversary wish for her ex-boyfriend Ayaz Khan: Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Arti Singh garnered a lot of praise for her commendable BB Journey, after coming out from the house she is trying to spend more time with her family and friends.

Arti Singh: After Bigg Boss 13 journey, Arti Singh seems to be more cheerful and confident. In the BB 13 reality TV show, she came up as a strong woman, from the task to openly talk about her depression and anxiety. Recently, the diva shared a post wishing her ex-boyfriend Ayaz Khan and his wife on their marriage anniversary.

The post reads like, happy anniversary to buddies, may God bless you and keeps you happy, Love you. In reply, Ayaz also commented and wrote: thank you, my crazy (paglu) friend. With that, it can clearly be seen how beautiful and strong bond they share. Later actor Karan Singh with his wife Bipasha Basu extended their wishes to Ayaz and his wife.

However, for those of you who don’t know, that Arti once dated Ayaz for three years, after that they continued to be good buddies. In 2018 Ayaz tied the knot with his wise Amish Khan. Well, recently she was also spotted partying with Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala, where she was seen grooving on Salman Khan’s song. Talking about her BB journey, the diva played quite well as she was in the top 6 finalist race.

Check the post here:

She was praised for the way she played the game, even Bigg Boss lauded her for creating her name in the show. On the professional front, the diva has various projects in her kitty, but currently, she doesn’t want to disclose it. Howbeit, she has earlier worked in various hit serials like Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka, Uttaran, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka, and Udana.

