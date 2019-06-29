Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 released yesterday on June 28, the movie is expected to grow over the weekend. The tale deals with caste discrimination, owing to the social message it carries, the lead actor wants the film to go tax-free. It is not a piece of entertainment or comedy.

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 deals with the existing discrimination in India. Article 15 as stated in the Constitution of India says that any kind of discrimination on the basis of sex, creed, religion or caste is a punishable offence. Owing to the social message that the film dictates the lead actor wants it to become tax-free in the country.

In the film, the actor is playing the role of a cop. As an IPS officer, he wants to eradicate any kind of existing discrimination in India which he comes across while studying the case of three missing girls from Lalgaon, Uttar Pradesh.

The actor has made it very clear why he wants the film to go tax- free. He said that the film is not a piece of entertainment or a comedy but it carries a social message, which should get across the masses. In order to achieve this goal, the film should become tax-free so that it can reach even to the remote audience.

Article 15 fights with caste-based discrimination. This film is Anubhav Sinha’s second attempt after Mulk. The tale deals with caste discrimination which emerges while investigating the rape and murder case of two village girls. Ayushmann Khurrana is investigating the case as a cop.

Besides Ayushmann Khurrana the film also stars Isha Talvar, Sayani Gupta, and Manoj Pahwa. It hit the silver screen on June 28 and is expected to grow over the weekend. However, the trailer of the film was accepted with whistles and a loud encore.

