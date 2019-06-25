Article 15: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for his upcoming film Article 15 which is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is produced by Zee Studios. Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about the protest against the film, Read on–

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 is not released yet but it seems that it has entered troubled waters. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and narrates the issue of discrimination in the country. The crime thriller film takes inspiration from various incidents like 2016 Una flogging case and 2014 Badaun gang-rape case. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana appears in the role of a cop for the first time and serve as a protagonist.

Talking about the controversies around the film, a section of people are against the release of the film as they feel like the film shows them in dark sides. Recently, in an interview, the lead actor of the film revealed that somebody has to take a step forward.

He believes that though people from certain communities are sensitive towards their castes however, the main thing which often gets unnoticed is some people from the same section is insensitive towards the underprivileged people. He further added that this indeed is the right time to talk about caste discrimination and take steps accordingly.

Ayushmann Khurrana also revealed that these sections should also realise that the film has been green signalled by the Censor Board which is a body of government itself. First, they will watch the film and then decide whether the film features anything against them. Not only this, the same thing happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavat. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also features Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Nassar, Kumud Mishra and Shashank Shinde in supporting roles.

