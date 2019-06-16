Article 15: Ahead of the India Vs Pakistan match, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new promo video. In the video, Ayushmann says that everyone is an Indian on India Vs Pakistan match. He added that why cannot we forget the difference and become Indian every day.

The excitement in India and across the border is on an all-time high ahead of India Pakistan cricket world cup match. From social media trends to ad films, fans are leaving no stone unturned to root for their team. Amid the euphoria, fans have symbolically united across several divisions such as caste, class, religion, race and gender, an idea which is the theme of the upcoming film Article 15.

Ahead of the match, the makers of the film have shared a promo video on social media in which underlines that this emotion is capable of overriding all forms of social divisions and be united as Indians.

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Ayushmann wrote that on the day of India-Pakistan match, everyone is an Indian. An Indian in true essence. So, why shouldn’t forget the differences and become Indian every day?! The latest promo has been titled as United By Article 15.

Check out the latest promo of Article 15 here:

After creating a stir with an impactful trailer, the filmmakers have released two songs of the film titled Shuru Karein Kya and Naina Yeh. Directed by Mulk director Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled under the banner of Zee Studios, Article 15 is slated to hit the screens on June 28. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Nassar and several others. The film is reportedly against the backdrop of 2014 Badaun gang rape. Post Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in films like Dream Girl opposite Nushrat Bharucha, Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Bala alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App