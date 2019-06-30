Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer faces backlash in Kanpur, screening halted after protests by religious group: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 has been facing backlashes in Kanpur. The screening of the film was halted after protests by a religious group.

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer faces backlash in Kanpur, screening halted after protests by religious group: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 has been facing backlashes from different religious groups across the country. Recently, the screening of the film was stalled in Kanpur following a protest by a religious group. Reports said that a group entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday, June 28, 2019, and impeded the show running in the theatre. The mob further shouted slogans against the filmmaker and tore apart the posters of the film.

The entire chaos forced the exhibitors to put the screening of the film on hold till adequate security is provided. The decision was taken in a meeting that took place on Saturday, May 29, 2019. The reports said that the cinema hall owners are afraid of further trouble, thus the film will not be screened in Kanpur for now.

The police have been deployed to ensure that law and order is maintained at all multiplexes and cinema halls. Superintendent of Police Kanpur Anant Deo said that strict action would be taken if anyone tries to disrupt the screening of the film

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. He said that the makers are tired of reasoning with the unreasonable. He added that it is difficult to deal with different groups in different districts as there is no single representation. “How can only Brahmins in Kanpur be upset with the film which is running successfully at other centres?” he questioned.

The film also features Ayushmannn Khurrana as a police officer, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

