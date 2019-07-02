Article 15: After getting banned in Kanpur, the screening of Anubhav Sinha's directorial venture Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role has been stalled at Uttrakhand's region Roorkee after citing law and order situation.

Article 15: After Article 15 screening got stalled in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, fresh trouble arises for Ayushmann Khurrana cop investigation drama as the movie now gets banned in Uttrakhand’s Roorkee region. The movie has been banned in Roorkee as per reports for law and order concerns.

On Saturday, Roorkee’s civic administration banned the film screening citing law and order concerns. The movie Article 15 is based on true events and shows the story behind the Badua rape case and is based on true incidents. The movie Article 15 has been making headline s sine a quiet time be it for controversies or good reviews.

As per reports, the screening of the movie was prohibited in the city by law and order concerns from the office of Roorkee’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Singh Negi who said Representatives of Hindu Sensa met him on Friday and expressed concerns that Article 15 portrays Brahim community in bad light and demanded ban on screening.

On being asked why will there be law and order situation in your city Roorkee but not in other states and cities, he said he only handles his city, not others.

The order was imposed by the SDM on RR cinema, the only theatre in Roorkee to cancel all shows and asked Kotwali to impose a ban as well. Roorkee falls in the Haridwar district and the movie continues to be screened in Haridwar.

