Ayushmann Khurrana has been giving back to back blockbusters and this time again the actor is back with another magnum opus. Whether its film or the character, the Andhadhun actor is open to trying new genres and he always gives a splendid performance in his movies. The audience is more than impressed by his new look in the upcoming film, Article 15.

Ahead of the release of the film, Article 15, the actor expresses his desire and says that he wants to visit the Parliament of India in New Delhi. Not only this, but Ayushmann Khurrana is also keen to read the original Constitution of India which was written long back in 1950. Currently, the original copy of the Constitution is kept safe in a helium-filled glass case in the library of the Parliament House. He is interested in reading all the rights of Indian citizens that are written in the manuscript.

The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, and according to the shreds of evidence available, it has 1000 reproductions.

The film, Article 15 is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and the cast of the film includes Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. The audience will see Ayushmann in the skin of a cop. The film deals with a hard-hitting subject as it is inspired by real-life events and therefore it has captured the attention of many.

The trailer of the film has captivated not only the viewers but the Bollywood stars. Book your tickets and go to your nearest theatre to watch Article 15 on June 28.

