Article 15: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is again up with a new storyline and will appear in crime thriller film Article 15 which is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. The film is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and features Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Saayani Gupta in supporting roles. It seems that before the release only, the film is in troubled waters. The trailer of the films showcases Ayushmann in the role of a cop who has been given the charge of a case of two girls. The film is inspired by the 2014 Badaun rape case where two girls were found hanging from a tree.

As per reports, a multiplex chain has received numerous letters which states that a group of Brahmins and Karni Sena will gather outside their properties and will protest against the screening of the film. Moreover, Anubhav Sinha along with Ayushmann Khurrana has been receiving threat calls and emails. Not only this, the theatre owners have asked the local police to look into the matter and help them with extra security in the wake of these threats.

As per the name suggests, the film is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution which prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, sex, caste or place of birth. Moreover, due to its interesting genre and unique story, the film is also selected as the opener film for the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The film will hit the silver screens on June 28, 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most talented actors of the industry. Rather it soft character or intense roles, the actor knows how to deliver his best in his films. some of his hit films include Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

