Article 15 box office collection Day 1: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back at the cinema screens with his latest film Article 15. Garnering positive reaction from the film critics and celebrities alike, Article 15 is expected to take a good start at the box office.

Article 15 box office collection Day 1: This weekend will witness the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Article 15. After delivering unique performances in films like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and many more, Ayushmann has joined forces with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for a hard-hitting film that addresses caste-based differences in Indian society.

Before the release, the trailer and promotions of the film have created quite a buzz. As the film continues to garner positive reviews from film critics and Bollywood bigwigs, it is expected to take a good start at the box office. On its first day at the ticket counters, Article 15 is expected to earn Rs 5-7 crore.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar spoke about Article 15 to a news portal and said that after the successes of Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, Ayushmann is back at the cinema screen. Director Anubhav Sinha has also found a voice with socially relevant films like Mulk. With a positive response to the trailer of the film, Article 15 has managed to garner excitement among the audience.

Harsh. Cruel. Spine Chilling. Truth. @anubhavsinha

is in FULL FORM. Post #Mulk now #Article15 he has delivered and how 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💥 Carrying his vision forward @ayushmannk again treads a different & difficult path ..and yet again Comfortably 👏🏻💕😊👍🏻. BRAVO ! 💐 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 27, 2019

Film is EXCELLENTLY layered & Effective… has great performances from #ManojPahwa @sayanigupta#KumudMishra and team.#Article15 brings out issues which cant be brushed under the carpet… "Farq Bahut Kar Liya Ab Farq Layenge" 💕💥👏🏻😊👍🏻💐 @anubhavsinha@ayushmannk — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 27, 2019

On being asked about its box office performance, the trade analyst said that Article 15 can earn Rs 5 crore on the first day. The collection may go higher if met with a positive reaction. At the cinema screens, the film may witness competition from Kabir Singh. However, it will be the merit and word of mouth around Article 15 that will decide its run.

