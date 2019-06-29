Article 15 box office collection day 1: Badhaii Ho star Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film Article 15 is finally out and has managed to earn Rs 3.50 crore nett in the domestic market. However, the movie faces competition from Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh.

Article 15 box office collection day 1: One of the much-awaited films of this year starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15, is finally out! The movie which hit the silver screens yesterday on Friday, June 28, even after Hindu fringe controversies did well at the box office and has managed to earn Rs 3.50 crore.

Based on inter-caste discrimination and 2014 Badaun Rape case, Article 15, has been helmed by Mulk director Anubhav Sinha and written by Gaurav Solanki. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen for the very first time as a cop- Ayan Ranjan who gets posted to Lalgaun, Uttar Pradesh and sees the harsh realities of our country first hand and goes on a mission to ‘unmess’ the mess.

The movie opened to great reviews with the added advanatage that it stars Badhaii Ho and Andhadhun star Ayushmann. However, the movie faced a challenge with Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. The movie which also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead has earned Rs 134 crores and is still riding high.

This week another release is from the Conjuring universe- Annabelle Comes Home which also going by the report has made Rs 3 crore nett and is likely to do better this weekend.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana the movie Article 15 also starred- Isha Talwar, Four more Shots actor Sayani Gupta, Namashi Chakraborty, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Nasar.

