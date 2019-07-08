Article 15 Box office collection Day 10: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film Article 15 is refusing to slow down at the box office despite other big releases such as Spider-Man Far From Home and has earned Rs Rs 46.21 crore on the 10th day of its release. The movie is also facing a tough competition with Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh and has still managed to earn Rs 46.21 crore so far.

Looking at the numbers, it seems that Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest movie Article 15 will soon cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office emerging as a sleeper hit. The movie has received extremely good critical reviews and audience reactions.

The movie has been directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sumbul Touqeer and Veen in supporting roles. The movie has been backed by Zee Studios and is based on Article 15 of the constitution that prohibits any sort of discrimination or partiality on the basis of caste, sex, religion or race.

Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered a powerful performance as a fierce cop in the movie and the powerful narration has been highly applauded. The movie was released on June 28 to positive reviews and a good word of mouth has helped the movie perform well at the box office.

Article 15 is getting praised for the storyline, acting, direction and the powerful narration. The film will soon cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. With this movie, Ayushmann Khurrana has proved that he can fit into any role perfectly.

