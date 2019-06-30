Article 15 box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film Article 15 has finally hit the silver screens this weekend. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled by Zee Studios, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Article 15 box office collection Day 2: After the successes of films like Andhadhun and Badhai Ho last year, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back at the cinema screens with his latest release Article 15. Adding another element to his diverse work of art, the actor essays the role of a dedicated cop in the film who is out on a mission to investigate a case in the rural heartland and takes a strong case against caste-based discrimination in India.

Despite strong competition from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh, Article 15 started out on a decent note on its first day at the box office. On its opening day, Article 15 witnessed a momentum towards the evening shows and earned Rs 5.02 crore. Sharing the first-day trade analytics of the film, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on his official Twitter account that Article 15 is expected to witness an upward trend on Day 2.

Comparing the previous few releases of Ayushmann Khurrana, Taran Adarsh revealed that Article 15 received the second highest opening of the actor’s career. The first one being Badhaai Ho at Rs 7.35 crore followed by Article 15 at Rs 5.02 crore, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan at Rs 2.71 crore, Andhadhun at Rs 2.70 crore and Bareilly Ki Barfi at Rs 2.42 crore.

#Article15 has a decent Day 1… Gathered speed towards evening shows, after a dull start in the morning… Should witness an upward trend/substantial growth on Day 2… Metros are driving the biz and high-end multiplexes will contribute largely… Fri ₹ 5.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

Post Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in films like Dream Girl alongside Nushrat Bharucha, Bala alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App