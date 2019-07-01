Article 15 box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's film Article 15 continues to remain steady at the silver screens but it is witnessing strong competition from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. The screening of Article 15 was stalled in Kanpur on Monday after protests by a religious group.

Article 15 box office collection Day 3: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has hit the bull’s eye once again with his latest release Article 15. As the film continues to garner positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience, Article 15 is witnessing an upward trend at the box office. Earning Rs 5.02 crore on Day 1 and Rs 7. 25 crore on Day 2, Article 15 has earned a total collection of Rs 12.27 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh is yet to share the collections of Article 15’s Day 3 at the box office.

Sumit Kadel in his recent tweet has stated that Article 15 has earned Rs 7 crore nett on its third day, taking the total collection to Rs 18 crore. At the cinema screens, Article 15 is, however, witnessing strong competition from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh. Despite receiving harsh criticism, the film has managed to surpass Rs 175 crore mark at the silver screens. In two weeks, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 181.57 crore.

Article 15 has been helmed by Mulk director Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled under the banner of Zee Studios and Benaras works. Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and many others. After playing unconventional roles in films like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, Ayushmann plays an earnest cop in the Article 15 who is out on a mission to investigate a case in a society ridden with caste-based inequalities.

#Article15 Sunday- ₹ 7 cr nett. Total- ₹ 18 cr nett. Weekdays are crucial to put up a decent total on board. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 1, 2019

#Article15 jumps on Day 2… Trending very well at urban centres specifically… Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although #INDvENG [#CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker… Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 12.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019

On the day of its release, the screening of Article 15 was stalled in Kanpur after protests by a religious group. Speaking about the protests, a cinema hall owner said that all the shows of the film have been suspended on Saturday and the film will not been screened in Kanpur for now. He emphasised that they cannot risk property damage by fringe mobs as the police has also been unable to provide them with adequate security. The film distributors have been informed that the film will not be screened in Kanpur.

