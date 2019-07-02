Article 15 box office collection Day 5: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie Article 15 has earned Rs 24.01 crore on the fifth day of its release.

Article 15 box office collection Day 5: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has once again proved that he is one of the most versatile actors in the industry and his performance as a fierce cop in his latest movie Article 15 is proof. The movie, which was released on June 28 this year has earned Rs 24.01 crore in the fifth day of its release.

Article 15 opened to a slow start of Rs 5.02 crore on the first day of its release, gained momentum over the weekend and made Rs 24.01 crore in 5 days. A good word of mouth has also helped the movie perform well at the box office.

Article 15 has been helmed by the critically acclaimed director Anubhav Sinha and stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role with Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Sumbul Touqeer in key roles.

The movie is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of sex, religion, caste, race and birthplace. Article 15 has been backed by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and the movie received extremely positive reviews from critics as well as fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s breakthrough performance in the film is being highly applauded and even the direction and storytelling in the movie is commendable.

Although Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 is facing box office competition with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh which is set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark, the film is still managing to hold the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll as he has delivered back to back hits such as Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and now Article 15.

