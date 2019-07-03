It is being said that Ayushmann Khurrana has given the best performance of his career so far

Article 15 box office collection Day 6: One of the most talented actors in the Indian film fraternity, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again managed to deliver a movie which is not only getting critical acclaim but is also performing well at the box office.

His latest movie Article 15, in which Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of an IPS officer, has been enjoying a steady run at the box office on the sixth day of its release. The movie earned Rs 24.01 crore on the fifth day of its release and is steady on the sixth day as well. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Article 15 has been helmed by the critically acclaimed director Anubhav Sinha who is known for his powerful narration. Article 15 also stars Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Veen, Sumbul Touqeer and Isha Talwar in supporting roles and received positive reviews from fans as well as critics.

It is being said that Ayushmann Khurrana has given the best performance of his career so far in Article 15. The movie has been backed by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution which prevents any sort of discrimination on the basis of caste, race, sex, religion or place of birth.

The movie, which released on June 28, opened to Rs 5 crore but due to a good word of mouth, the movie has managed to perform well at the box office in the opening weekend. Article 15 has also been banned in some areas due to its plot.

