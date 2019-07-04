Article 15 box office collection Day 6: Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana is making news for all the right reasons. The film, which had a slow start at the box office has now kept a good hold at the box office and has earned Rs 31.16 crore on the sixth day of its release.

The movie made Rs 3.48 crore on Wednesday, making it a total of Rs 31.16 crore. Article 15 stars one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The movie has been directed by ace Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who is a critically acclaimed director and is known for his powerful narration.

Article 15 also stars Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Veen and Sumbul Touqeer in key roles and is based on how Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits any kind of discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, caste or birthplace.

#Article15 is rock-steady… Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 31.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

Article 15 has been backed by Zee Studios and Anubhav Sinha and the movie opened to positive reviews from critics and the audience. Article 15 was released on June 28 and is still enjoying a successful run at the box office. The movie has also been inspired by true incidents such as Una flogging case in 2016 and Badaun gang-rape incident in 2014.

It is the first time that we see Ayushmann Khurrana playing a cop in the movie. His acting in the film is being highly applauded and it is said to be one of the best performance of his career so far. He will be next seen in Dream Girl.

