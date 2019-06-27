Article 15 box office collection prediction: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to create a buzz with his upcoming film Article 15 which is among the highly anticipated films. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and will hit the silver screens tomorrow June 28.

Article 15 box office collection prediction: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his interesting storylines. It seems that with his upcoming film Article 15, the actor is planning towards another hit. Talking about predictions, as per various trade analysts, the film can prove to be another gem after hit films like comedy-drama film Badhaai Ho and crime-thriller film Andhadhun.

Moreover, the expectations are also high from the director Anubhav Sinha who delivered hit film Mulk, so it is expected that Article 15 can also be a big hit. The trailer of the film received positive reviews from the fans and also garnered praises for the genre of the film.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also features Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles. Article 15 narrates the incidents that took place under the issue of discrimination on the basis of religion, sex and caste which is banned under Article 15 of the Indian constitution.

It is predicted that the crime drama film will make Rs 5 to 7 crore at the box office. The film takes inspiration from true events that include 2016 Una flogging incident and 2014 Badaun gang-rape case of 2014. Recently, many Bollywood celebrities have also appreciated the film after watching the special premiere of the film. Starting from Swara Bhaskar, Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu recently attended the screening and praised Ayushmann as well as the director of the film for the phenomenal work.

