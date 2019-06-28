Article 15 celeb and audience reaction: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has again created a buzz with his film Article 15. Finally, the film has released today and is garnering positive responses from all corners of the world. Have a look at the reactions:

Article 15 celeb and audience reaction: After rewarding the industry with hit films like Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, the hardworking actor is again up with an interesting storyline Article 15. Finally, the much-anticipated film has released today and is making headlines for all the right reasons. Ayushmann Khurrana has left no stone unturned in the role of a cop in the film for the first time and has delivered something out of his comfort zone and fans are lauding the actor for his intense role in the film.

Talking about Article 15, the film is a crime drama film which is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution which bans discrimination on the grounds of sex, caste, religion, race and place of birth. The film includes many sexual assaults which the women from lower caste go through. The film is inspired by Badaun gangrape that took place in the year 2014. That time the pictures of two girls hanging from mango trees had shaken the entire nation.

Ayushmann Khurrana takes up the investigation behind the incident and tries to dig out all the root causes behind the murder. In an interview, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he wants the film to be tax-free as it is very important for these type of films to reach out to society. A few days back, the makers hosted a special premiere of the film which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar.

Talking about the social media reaction, tweeple are praising Ayushmann Khurrana for his intense role in the film. Moreover, many are also appreciating the director who has led such sensitive incidents out and has done full justice to the film.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

@anubhavsinha My review for #Article15.The acting was good but film promotes hatred and targets #Brahmin community for no reason. We're u afraid of #Yadavs or #Samajwadis.So u decided to target the soft #brahmin community. This is unacceptable @ayushmannk @iamsrk @Swamy39 @ — Piyush S (@impiyushhh) June 28, 2019

#Article15 releases today. It’s a must watch thriller about a cop that manages to solve a hate crime, while his colleagues try their best to stop him ! @anubhavsinha is in top form – great work by all involved @sayanigupta @Ishatalwar3 #ManojPahwa #KumudSir #ShrubhroDa — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 28, 2019

Going to watch #Article15 first day first show. @ayushmannk — Rishav Kumar Pandey (@rhrforever) June 28, 2019

People go and watch #article15

Its a important film of our times.. — rasika agashe (@rasikaagashe) June 28, 2019

The bitter truth of society comes out

@ the era of secularism, fraternity, democracy the cast system issues always on top #Article15

AB FARQ LAAYENGE!!!

must watch pic.twitter.com/8jXlKOsCmF — pratik thool (@pratik_thool) June 28, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App