Article 15 celeb review: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most hardworking actors of the industry who leaves no chance of astonishing his fans with different genre films with interesting storylines. Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his upcoming film Article 15 which will release tomorrow June 28, 2019. Before the release, the makers of the film conducted a special premiere of the film for the Bollywood stars.

Starting from Vicky Kaushal to Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, all these celebrities attended the special screening of the film. Talking about the film, Article 15 is a crime drama film which is directed y Anubhav Sinha and is produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. The film is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution which states that no one is allowed to discriminate on the basis of race, caste, sex and religion or place of birth.

Talking about the reviews, Veere Di Wedding star Swara Bhaskar praised the film and appreciated the cast and crew through a tweet. She praised Ayushmann Khurrana for his choice of the film and further lauded everyone for their impactful performances. She further said that the film is a must watch.

Moreover, Game Over actor Taapsee Pannu also showered the entire team with praises. She quoted that though, she can’t mention the entire cast but all of them performed brilliantly in the film. Moreover, Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar also called the film powerful and mindful and congratulated Ayushmann and Sinha on Instagram.

Can’t possibly write names of all people involved coz of the limited space here and each n everyone deserves a mention so will just end with 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 May Your Tribe Grow 💪🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2019

