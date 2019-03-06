Article 15 first look: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in to essay the role of a cop in Ayushmann Khurrana's next titled Article 15. The film went on floors on March 1, 2019. Announcing the film, the makers have shared Ayushmann's first look from the film. The film also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub

Article 15 first look: One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to surprise us with his film choices. From Vicky Donor to his latest films Andhadhun and Badhai Ho, the actor has carved a space for himself not just in the film industry but also in the hearts of fans. Adding another interesting character to his interesting work profile, Ayushmann has been signed for Mulk director Anubhav Sinha’s next titled Article 15. In the film, the actor will essay the role of a cop for the first time on the big screen.

Ayushmann has said to an entertainment portal that he has always been intrigued by the socio-political scenario of the country and Anubhav is one of the directors who understand the complexities of it. Praising Mulk as a balanced film on communalism and extremism, Ayushmann added that he is excited to work with the filmmaker in Article 15.

Mulk director Anubhav Sinha shared further details about the film and revealed that Article 15 is an investigative drama that also involves the audience in the storytelling. He added that the film needed an actor like Ayushmann and he is happy to have him on board. Along with Ayushmann, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub. The film went on floors on March 1, 2019.

With this, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in seen in Dream Girl alongside Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha and Bala alongside his Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

