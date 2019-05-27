Article 15 first look poster: The teaser of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's next film Article 15 will be released today. Before the teaser launch, the makers of the film have launched the first look poster of the film on social media. Article 15 is slated to hit the silver screens on June 28.

Article 15 first look poster: When Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana comes on-board for a film, it is sure to be a gripping one. After impressing the global audiences and film critics alike with his performance in films like Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, the actor is now gearing up to hit the silver screens with his next film Article 15. Ahead of the teaser launch today, Ayushmann has shared the first look poster of his film on social media. The tag line of the poster reads, “Farq Bahut Kar Liya, Ab Farq Laayenge”, which translates that enough of the differentiation, let’s bring a difference.

Looking dapper in a police outfit paired with sunglasses, Ayushmann is guaranteeing an intense investigative drama. A closer look at the actor’s sunglasses and one can also see two girls in Indian attire with ropes tied around their neck and a few protestant village men. Going by the definition of Article 15 in the Indian constitution, it refers to the prohibition of discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any such factors.

Latest reports suggest that the film Article 15 revolves around Badaun rape case that took place on May 27, 2014. As the heinous incident took place exactly 5 years ago, the makers of the film have decided to release the teaser today. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled by Benaras Media Works, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on June 28. It will also be premiered at the London Indian Film Festival on June 29.

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars actors like Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Zeeshan Ayub and many more. After Article 15, the actor will also be seen in upcoming films like Dream Girl and Bala.

