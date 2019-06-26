Article 15 movie review: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's film Article 15 is all set to hit the screens this weekend. The reviews of the film are out and Ayushmann Khurrana has received a thumbs up from the film critics yet again for his nuanced yet powerful performance.

Article 15 movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana is a phenomenal actor and he has proved it time and again with his unconventional roles in films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. For his next titled Article 15, the actor has stepped in the shoes of a dedicated and earnest police officer. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled under the banner of Zee Studios, Article 15 questions the deep-rooted divisions in the country on the grounds of religion, caste, race and sex.

As the film gears to hit the silver screens this Friday on June 26, the verdict of the film critics is already out. Going by the reviews, Article 15 is a gripping and hard-hitting film with strong performances, impressive direction and top-notch cinematography.

Film critic Sreeparna Sengupta writing for Times Of India has given the film 4 stars. The reviewer has mentioned that Article 15 is more like a crime thriller. Heavy on atmospherics, Article 15 will give you chills with unflinching on-screen tension and background score. Some of the scenes are provocative and uncomfortable, making them stand out. Speaking about performances, Ayushmann Khurrana along with actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub deliver noteworthy performances.

Writing for TimesNow, Film critic Shibaji Roychoudhury also gave the film 4 stars and said that while the writing of the film is extraordinary, the dialogues will definitely give you chills. Despite several critically acclaimed performances in the past, Ayushmann Khurrana brings something new to the table with his nuanced and subtle performance. Article 15 might not be a pleasant watch but it is a compelling experience that will make you question the social realities of India.

