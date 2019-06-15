Article 15 Naina Yeh song: The second song of Article 15 titled Naina Yeh is out now. In the song, Ayushmann can be seen romancing his co-star Isha Talwar. Article 15 will hit the silver screens on June 28.

Article 15 Naina Yeh song: After delivering hit films like Andhadhun and Badhai Ho, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to be back on the silver screen with Article 15. Based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution that prohibits discrimination on several grounds, Ayushmann plays the role of a cop in Article 15. Ever since the release of its teaser, Article 15 is making all the right buzz.

To raise excitement for the film, the makers of the film on Saturday have released the second song titled Naina Yeh. Contrary to the first song titled Shuru Karein Kya that was touted an angry anthem, Naina Yeh is a romantic song with a hint of retro. In the song, Ayushmann can be seen romancing his co-star Isha Talwar in wheat fields. The song has also been shot at an old fort and in a boat.

Composed by Piyush Shankar, the song has been crooned by Yasser Desai and Aakanksha Sharma while the lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag. Article 15 has been directed by Mulk director Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled under the banner of Zee Studios. Reports say that Article 15 is based against the backdrop of 2014 Badaun gang rape.

Article 15 is slated for a theatrical release on June 28 and will also be screened at the London Indian Film Festival. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Nassar and many more. After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in films like Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and Gulabo Sitabo.

