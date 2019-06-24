The new poster of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie Article 15 has been released by the makers of the film. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, and Sayani Gupta.

The all-new poster of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 has been released by the makers of the film In the poster, we see Ayushmann Khurrana and his police team searching for someone in the middle of a jungle and the posters say that firstly and lastly let us all be Indians and we should be the change we want to see!

The film also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and has been helmed by critically acclaimed director Anubhav Sinha who has previously directed movies like Mulk.

Article 15 explores the Artice 15 of the Indian constitution which prohibits any discrimination on the basis of caste, sex, religion or race. Many sequences in the movie have been inspired by true incidents which took place in the country such as the 2016 Una flogging incident and 2014 Badaun gang-rape allegations.

This Friday… Ayushmann Khurrana… New poster of #Article15… Costars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub… Directed by Anubhav Sinha. pic.twitter.com/y6IVEyNVGX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Article 15 is slated to hit the silver screen on June 28 this year. The film was also premiered on the 10th edition of London Indian Film Festival on June 20 as the opening film for the event. Article 15 is being backed by Zee Studios and Anubhav Sinha. It will be the first time when Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing the role of a cop in the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who gave two blockbusters last year—Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun will also be seen in Dream Girl co-starring Arbaaz Khan and Nushrat Bharucha. He will also play the lead role in Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bala. He is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who is known for his versatility.

