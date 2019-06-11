Article 15 Song Shuru Karein Kya: The first song from Bollywood heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie Article 15 has been released by the makers of the film.

The first song titled Shuru Karein Kya from Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie Article 15 has been released today—June 11. Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share the song. Shuru Karein Kya is an inspirational and motivational song which will teach us to be the change that we want to see in society and also that it is time that actions should speak louder than words. The song has voiced by sensational rappers SlowCheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari & Spitfire.

The lyrics of the song have also be given by these rappers as well. Shuru Karein Kya has been composed by Devin DLP Parker & Gingger and fans are loving the music and the spirit in the song. Earlier, the trailer of Article 15 created a lot of buzz on social media and now this first song from the film has taken social media by storm.

Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role os a crime-drama which has been helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The film talks about Article 15 of the Indian constitution which prohibits any sort of discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles and has been backed by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to hit the silver screen on June 28 this year. It will be the first time when Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing the role of a cop on-screen.

