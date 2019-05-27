Article 15 teaser launch: Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing the role of a cop in Article 15 for the first time. The movie has been directed by Anubhav Sinha, and features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty, and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Article 15 teaser launch: After entreating fans with two back to back box office hits Baadhai Ho and Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana is back again with suspense thriller movie Article 15 where he will play the role of a cop for the very first time. To share the news of the teaser of the film Article 15 releasing today, shared its first official poster.

The star took to his official Twitter handle to share the closeup poster where in his sunglasses, one side people are protesting and on the other two people are hanging by the tree. The film has a tagline that reads as Farq bahut karliya ab farq laayenge, which means We have created a lot of differences now it is time to get a difference.

The movie Article 15 is based on true shocking events of the Indian Constitution. Article 15 is about prohibition if discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The movie has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and except Ayushmann Khurrana the movie also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty, and Zeeshan Ayyub.

Produced by Benaras Media Works, the shooting for the film began on March 1 in Lucknow and was wrapped earlier last month. The movie Article 15, is slated to release next month on June 28.

