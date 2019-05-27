Article 15 teaser: The much-awaited teaser of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Article 15 has finally been released by the makers of the film.

Article 15 teaser: After giving two blockbusters last year—Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, Bollywood heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana is coming back on the silver screen with his upcoming film Article 15 in which he will be seen playing the role of a policeman for the first time in a movie. The teaser of Article 15 was released by the makers of the film on Monday—May 27 and social media users cannot stop praising Ayushmann Khurrana’s pathbreaking performance in the teaser.

Fans took to Twitter to express their views and excitement about the teaser and wrote that they are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar and Sayani Gupta in key roles.

Article 15 also stars Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles and has been helmed by Anubhav Sinha and has been produced by Zee Studios. Article 15 has been written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and is slated to hit the big screen on June 28 this year shortly after it will be premiered at the 10th edition of London Indian Film Festival on June 20 this year.

The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prarthana Behere, Ankur Vikal and Ronjini Chakraborty and is one of the most anticipated movies of this year as it will be the first time we will see Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of a cop. Soon after the teaser of Article 15 was released, fans expressed their excitement on Twitter.

The teaser seems interesting and captivating and the out-of-the-box storyline will definitely make you want to watch the film and wait for its release eagerly.

After Blockbuster Andhadhun and Bhadaai Ho, Ayushmann comes up with #Article15 https://t.co/EMEJNJoNkB — QWERTY (@qwerty04445691) May 27, 2019

Just the teaser of #Article15 is enough for chowkidars to get irritated. Wait for trailer 😂

Jo discriminate kar rahe hain 🚩 wohi to dikhaenge. — Aneesh Chandoke (@AneeshChandoke) May 27, 2019

Much needed in today's time. https://t.co/Qi8ecr0MkI — Prashant More (@Prashant9046) May 27, 2019

As expected from Anubhav Sinha, in #Article15 teaser he shows rioters wearing saffron head scarves, bearing saffron flags. As expected they will be projected as perpetrators. As expected he will create fake hysteria around his movie to gain eyeballs. Another propaganda. — Vivek Sharma (@TheVivekSharma) May 27, 2019

@ShefVaidya @vivekagnihotri get ready for 1 more movie on Minority slaying by Saffron brigade in #Article15 .Just look at the right eye of hero in poster u can see Saffron clad villains running with naked sword. fear propaganda Bollywood has been churning for yrs in full swing pic.twitter.com/AnWk1CnCmH — Padiyare (@padiyare) May 27, 2019

