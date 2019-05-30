Article 15 trailer: After dropping the teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 on May 27, the makers of the film have now released the much-awaited trailer of the film. And yes, it is hard-hitting. The story of the film is based against the backdrops of the Badaun rape case in which two teenage girls were gangraped and then hanged to death.

Article 15 trailer: After dropping the teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 on May 27, the makers of the film have now released the much-awaited trailer of the film. And yes, it is hard-hitting. The story of the film is based against the backdrops of the Badaun rape case in which two teenage girls were gangraped and then hanged to death. The title of the film accentuates Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which states that the State or any citizen should not discriminate anyone based on their religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Taking a look at the trailer, it is evident that it is going to be another superhit featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. The Badhaai Ho actor is playing a cop in the film and it is apparent that he will do justice to the character. Throughout the trailer, the viewers will find shots too impactful to leave them with goosebumps. The film is based on “shocking true events,” said the director of the film, Anubhav Sinha and the audience will have to believe the fact after watching the trailer.

Here’s watch the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15:

The trailer of the sent storms to the online platforms soon after it was dropped on YouTube. The viewers are talking at lengths about the teaser and have already termed it a Superhit. Here are some of the tweets:

Superb👍@ayushmannk in the role of a Superintendent of Police👏👏

Looking forward to the release of #Article15 https://t.co/Kbd0FvVw5E — Vipul Aggarwal IPS (@ipsvipul_) May 30, 2019

