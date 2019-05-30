Article 15 trailer launch: Ayushmann Khurrana is back in his form after hit films like Anadhadhun and Badhaai Ho in his upcoming film Article 15. Recently, the makers have dropped the trailer of the film which has currently created a buzz on social media. Watch the video here:

Article 15 trailer: After entertaining the fans with hit films like Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play the role of a cop for the first time in his upcoming film Article 15. Earlier to this, the teaser of the film created a buzz on social media and now the makers of the film have released the trailer of the action drama film. The film is based on shocking yet true incidents which make it more like a social message.

As the name suggests it is based on article 15 of the Indian constitution which states that any citizen or state should not discriminate any other person on the basis of religion, caste, sex, race or place of birth.

In the trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana in his full form as a cop and tries to dig out the truth behind the issues which often gets ignored behind caste discrimination. Filled with glimpses of riots, the statue of BR Ambedkar and violence in the mob, it is predicted that the film will showcase the inner reality of the society.

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana is very passionate about his work and aims to end the issue of discrimination from the country by digging out each issue from the grass root level. The film is an investigative drama which will hit the silver screens on June 28, 2019. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also features Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Mohammed Zeshan Ayub, Subrajyoti Bharat in supporting roles.

Article 15 is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is bankrolled by Gaurav Solanki and Zee Studios. Moreover, the film has also been selected as an opener in the 10th edition of London Indian Film Festival which will be first showcased on June 20. The film has an interesting storyline and tries to capture the attention of the audience on some hidden facts which often gets unnoticed.

