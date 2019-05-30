The film is one of the most awaited movies of this year

Article 15 trailer review: The much-awaited trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 has finally been released by the makers of the film on Thursday—May 30. The intriguing trailer will send shivers down your spine and some powerful scenes from the trailer will give you goosebumps. The topic of the film, which has not been explored in any Bollywood movie before, makes this one extremely interesting.

The film is based on Article 15 of the constitution in which Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing the role of a cop. The trailer has its own moments, some powerful dialogues and captivating narrative. It has already created a lot of buzz on social media and has received a thumbs up from fans as well as critics.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in the trailer gives is a peen into his role as a cop and we are hoping that this will be Ayushmann Khurrana’s best performance so far. He delivered two back to back blockbusters last year—Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho and now fans are eagerly waiting for his new film Article 15 to release.

The film, which has been helmed by Anubhav Sinha is slated to hit the big screen on June 28 this year. Article 15 also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Isha Talwar and the film has been backed by Zee Studios and co-produced by Anubhav Sinha who last directed critically acclaimed Mulk.

Fans are praising Ayushmann Khurrana’s brilliant acting in the trailer of Article 15 and took to social media to express their emotions. Article 15 also stars Prarthana Behere, Ronjini Chakraborty, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajeev Singh, Mir Sarwar and Nassar in supporting roles.

