Article 375: Akshaye Khanna An ace actor who had done justice to every character he played and now for 2019 the actor is all set to woo his fans with the film Article 375, the actor was asked about the remake of the film Dil Chchate hai to which he said Ranbir Kapoor can reprise his role as Sid.

Article 375: Akshaye Khanna often known for his prowess acting and often got many complaints by his fans for doing fewer films, as each character played by him was loved and lauded by his fans all across the nation, be it Dil Chahta Hai Siddharth Sinha or Border’s Lt. Dharamvir, he is an ace actor. Now for 2019, Akshaye came up with his new film Article 375 through which he will again create his on-screen magic. In the film Akshaye can be seen in a lawyer role opposite to Richa Chadha.

However, for the film, the star leaves no chance to promote his film and during an interview, given to a web portal, Akshaye gave answer to many unanswered questions asked by his fans, a question was asked to him that does he want that Dil Chahta Hai second installment to be made and if yes, then who he wants to play his part as Sid, to which he replied and said, if remake of Dil Chahata Hai will develop then he would love to be part of it and if he has to choose from current young Bollywood stars then it would be Ranbir Kapoor.

Akshaye during the interview was also asked about his favourite film from his father Vinod Khanna’s kitty, to which Akshaye said, his father was a tremendous actor of his time and Mera Gaon Mera Desh is one of the best films.

On the professional front, no doubt the acting runs in his blood as his father Vinod Khanna was one of the topmost actors of his time, Akshay so far has worked in more than 40 Bollywood films and his each role/character was loved and appreciated by the fans, his prowess acting made him win awards like Best Debut – Male for the film Border and one for Dil Chahta Hai as the Best Supporting Actor – Male.

