Arun Govil as Dasharath in Ranbir’s Ramayana? Dipika Chikhlia Says, ‘You Played Ram, Then You Are Ram’

Dipika Chikhlia, known for her iconic role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan, reacted to Arun Govil’s new role in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film, ‘Ramayana.’ The veteran actress shared her difficulty to accept Govil in a role other than the role of Lord Ram

Govil’s Casting As Dasharath

In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Chikhlia expressed that seeing Govil in a role other than Ram feels “a little out of context.” She stated, “I have seen him as Ram, and I’ve seen myself as Sita. For me to see him as Dasharath is really a little out of context.”

Reflecting on the legacy of their roles in the 1987 series, she added, “It’s very difficult to break images. I mean, if you played Ram, then you are Ram.” While acknowledging that the decision to take on the role of Dasharath was Govil’s personal choice, Chikhlia emphasized the challenge of moving past such an iconic portrayal.

Would Only Return as Sita, Says Chikhlia

Dipika also revealed that she was not approached for any role in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the epic. She said, “I was never approached. I guess they’ve not even bothered to speak to me about it.”

However, she clarified that even if offered a part, she would not have accepted any role other than Sita. “Once I played Sita, I don’t think I can play any other character in Ramayan,” she said, putting emphasis on her deep connection with her iconic character.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Boasts a Star-Studded Cast

The upcoming Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari is a sensational topic in the entertainment industry because of its star-studded cast with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

This film is planning to become a blockbuster with a hefty budget of Rs 1600 crore is going to become the most expensive Indian production, releasing in two parts, with the first installment hitting theaters on Diwali 2026.

But fans are still finding it hard to move on from the original Ramayan series, which captivated millions and became a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s. Fans have expressed mixed reaction to Govil’s new role as ‘Dasharath’.

For the Indian Audience, Govil and Chikhlia remain the definitive Ram and Sita, with their performances etched in India’s collective memory.

Also Read: Panchayat 4 Actor Jitendra Kumar Breaks Silence on Removed Kissing Scene: “Didn’t Have Reservations”