Arun Jaitley death celeb reaction: On the demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the B-town celebs shared their condolences. The celebs like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to the senior leader.

Arun Jaitley death celeb reaction: The Former Finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away on August 24, he took his last breath in AIIMS Delhi. The Bollywood celebrities reacted on the demise of this senior leader of the BJP. Not only the party but the nation feels a heartbreak with such a great loss to Indian politics. The death of this great leader shattered the country and especially the ruling party. On that sad news, the B-Town celebs reacted and show their condolences on Twitter.

The former Finance Minister was not well since long, as a result, he was not part of Modi government 2.0. The leader had faced many difficulties due to the illness, and his last budget of 2014 government was shared by another leader of the party. The Leader himself drop the idea of working with the party this time and promised that he will support the party to the fullest as much as his health will support. Arun Jaitley also supported the party during the Loksabha elections 2019.

Arun Jaitely receives condolences from the actors and other celebs out of which Karan Johar tweeted the first and wrote RIP Arun Jaitley, he added that the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today, thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones.

#RIPArunJaitley … the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today….thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones….🙏🙏🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji… deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 24, 2019

Rest in peace #ArunJaitley. Your demise has left a void in the country. My prayers are with the family and loved ones. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 24, 2019

Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of #ArunJaitley ji.. My sincere condolences to all the near and dear ones .. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 24, 2019

Adnan Sami the famous Bollywood singer also wrote on Twitter, he showed his sadness to learn the news of former Finance Minister's death. He showed his condolence by saying he was a very kind soul. Rest in Peace.

Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley ji’s passing away. He was a very kind soul.

Rest in Peace.🙏 #ArunJaitley — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by Arun Jaitleyji’s demise. Admired his dynamic vision for India; he was a leader I'm happy to have interacted with. My thoughts are with his family in their hour of grief. RIP Arunji🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 24, 2019

"Disheartened to hear about #ArunJaitley Ji's demise. He will always be remembered as a dynamic visionary who was instrumental in shaping new India. Om Shanti 🙏" : #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/5U15Cq0ued — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 24, 2019

Saddened to hear about #ArunJaitley .

Always looked up to him for his eloquence. And the manner in which he articulated his point of view and his mastery of all things legal.

A loss for the country. May the Almighty give his family strength to bear this untimely loss 🙏 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 24, 2019

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of #ArunJaitley ji. We have lost a very dynamic leader today. Condolences to his entire family. — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) August 24, 2019

Gul Panag tweeted, Sadness to hear about Arun Jaitley. She added he always looked up to him for his eloquence and the manner in which he articulated his point of view and his mastery of all things legal. she said that it is a loss for the country. and prayed Almighty that he give his family strength to bear this untimely loss.

