LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway

Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway

Actress and producer Arushi Nishank celebrated her birthday in the Maldives, sharing glimpses of her tropical getaway on Instagram. From a poolside breakfast to a birthday cake, her latest pictures offered fans a look at her beachside celebrations.

Arushi Nishank Birthday
Arushi Nishank Birthday

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 14:43 IST

Actress and producer Arushi Nishank marked her birthday with a getaway to the Maldives, where she enjoyed some time by the sea and poolside. The actor shared a series of pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into her holiday. In the photographs, Arushi can be seen relaxing in a pool while dressed in a pink monokini. She also enjoyed a floating breakfast and posed with a birthday cake, with the tropical setting adding to the celebratory mood.

The birthday pictures quickly drew attention from her followers, who filled the comments with wishes and compliments on her holiday look.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Yes, It’s My Birthday’: Arushi Thanks Fans

Alongside the pictures, Arushi thanked people for the birthday wishes and love she received. Her social media presence has become an important part of her public profile, with her Instagram account currently followed by around 1.4 million people, according to influencer analytics platform HypeAuditor.

While her latest posts focus on fashion, travel and lifestyle, Arushi has also built a career across acting and film production.

Who Is Arushi Nishank?

Arushi is the daughter of Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Union Education Minister. According to her official website, she is an actor, film producer and Kathak dancer, and is associated with Himshrri Films.

She gained wider recognition with the T-Series music video ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’, which features Jubin Nautiyal, Himansh Kohli and Arushi. Her official website says the song has crossed 380 million views.

From Acting To Producing ‘Life Hill Gayi’

Arushi has also expanded into film and web-series production. Her production house, Himshrri Films, backed the Disney+ Hotstar series ‘Life Hill Gayi’, starring Divyenndu, Kusha Kapila and Mukti Mohan. The six-episode comedy-drama premiered on August 9, 2024, with Arushi credited as its producer.

With acting, production and dance forming different parts of her career, Arushi continues to remain active both on screen and across social media.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway
Tags: Arushi NishankBollywood news

RELATED News

‘Sona Padega, Phir Kaam Milega’: Yukti Kapoor Recalls Shocking Demand, Reveals How Neem Karoli Baba Helped Her

Diler Kharkiya Firing: Haryanvi Singer’s Range Rover Shot At Outside Home, Gang Claims Responsibility

Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo

Daayra Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran Are Excellent, But Meghna Gulzar’s Crime Drama Holds Back

KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around

LATEST NEWS

Sona Dey Viral MMS: Here’s What Kolkata-Born Instagram Star Said About Leaked Intimate Video

Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway

Global Experts Deliberate on Democracy in the Age of AI at DSVV

Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident

Aliza Sehar MMS Leak Controversy: What Happened To The Pakistani YouTuber After Her Private Video Went Viral

Will Ravi Shastri Replace Ajit Agarkar? BCCI AGM Underway In Mumbai As India’s New Chief Selector Expected To Be Appointed

Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs

IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?

Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?

WATCH Video: Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Play Like Soormas’ Speech Before IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Goes Viral After Record 30-Ball Century

Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway
Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway
Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway
Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway
Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway

QUICK LINKS