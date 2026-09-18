Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway

Actress and producer Arushi Nishank marked her birthday with a getaway to the Maldives, where she enjoyed some time by the sea and poolside. The actor shared a series of pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into her holiday. In the photographs, Arushi can be seen relaxing in a pool while dressed in a pink monokini. She also enjoyed a floating breakfast and posed with a birthday cake, with the tropical setting adding to the celebratory mood.

The birthday pictures quickly drew attention from her followers, who filled the comments with wishes and compliments on her holiday look.

‘Yes, It’s My Birthday’: Arushi Thanks Fans

Alongside the pictures, Arushi thanked people for the birthday wishes and love she received. Her social media presence has become an important part of her public profile, with her Instagram account currently followed by around 1.4 million people, according to influencer analytics platform HypeAuditor.

While her latest posts focus on fashion, travel and lifestyle, Arushi has also built a career across acting and film production.

Who Is Arushi Nishank?

Arushi is the daughter of Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Union Education Minister. According to her official website, she is an actor, film producer and Kathak dancer, and is associated with Himshrri Films.

She gained wider recognition with the T-Series music video ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’, which features Jubin Nautiyal, Himansh Kohli and Arushi. Her official website says the song has crossed 380 million views.

From Acting To Producing ‘Life Hill Gayi’

Arushi has also expanded into film and web-series production. Her production house, Himshrri Films, backed the Disney+ Hotstar series ‘Life Hill Gayi’, starring Divyenndu, Kusha Kapila and Mukti Mohan. The six-episode comedy-drama premiered on August 9, 2024, with Arushi credited as its producer.

With acting, production and dance forming different parts of her career, Arushi continues to remain active both on screen and across social media.