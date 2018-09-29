Jawani Ki Rail Kahin Chutt Na Jaye Trailer: Bhojpuri hit couple Arvind Akela and Tanushree Chatterjee are back to set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry. In the trailer of their upcoming film Jawani Ki Rail Kahin Chutt Na Jaye, Arvind and Tanushree's chemistry looks too hot to handle and promises to break all previous records.

Jawani Ki Rail Kahin Chutt Na Jaye Trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Bhojpuri film Jawani Ki Rail Kahi Chhut Na Jaye is finally out. Featuring Bhojpuri sensations Arvind Akela and Tanushree Chatterjee in prominent roles, the film promises to be a complete entertainer. From action, drama and romance loaded in the trailer, the film will surely make the audience leave their seats and dance along with the stars.

The highlight of the trailer is the sizzling chemistry between the on-screen couple Arvind and Tanushree. In one sequence, Arvind, who can be seen dressed in a red t-shirt and black pants, can be seen romancing the diva who is looking too hot to handle in a purple satin shirt and red blouse. Raising temperatures with their on-screen romance, the couple looks all set to break all previous records and rule as No.1 jodi of Bhojpuri cinema.

Helmed by S Kumar and presented by Alburt Motion Picture Private Ltd, Jawani Ki Rail Kahi Chhut Na Jaye has been bankrolled and penned by Vikas Madhwar. Speaking about the music of the film, the lyrics have been penned by Pankaj and Vishwanath Rajput and the music has been given by Rajesh Gupta. Edited by Ankur Rathi, the choreography has been done by Praveen Shelaar while the cinematographer of the film is Amitava Bhattacharya.

