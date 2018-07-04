When the makers of Ghajinikanth announced the film's release, it sent Twitter into a meltdown. The upcoming Tamil comedy film will hit the big screen on July 27. The movie, which is named after an amalgamation of Rajinikanth and Tamil superhit Ghajini, will feature Arya and Sayyeshaa in lead roles.

4th of July was significant for n number of reasons but one trend that was giving a run for the money to all the other trends on Twitter was the announcement of highly-anticipated Tamil film Ghajinikanth’s release. #GhajinikanthFromJuly27 was trending at the summit on the micro-blogging site and Twitter users were unable to contain their excitement when the makers of the film scheduled it for release.

The romantic comedy film was under the scrutiny of Animal Welfare Board for a long time due to some scenes in the film which was causing a delay in its release. On Wednesday, the board cleared the movie and the makers were quick to announce its release date as July 27.

The Tamil-language comedy film is written and directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja. The movie is a remake of Maruthi Dasari’s 2015 film Bhale Bhale Magadivoy which was about an absent-minded plant scientist and his efforts to hide his inherent memory-related flaws from his girlfriend.

Ghajinikanth stars Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal in lead roles while Karunakaran, Sathish, Kaali Venkat and Sampath Raj as supporting cast. The music of the film is composed by Balamurali Balu.

Both the lead actors in the film took to Twitter and shared their delight on the announcement of film’s release.

Sayyeshaa wrote: You will surely enjoy this amazing entertainer! A super team and a lovely film! Need all your love! Go catch #Ghajinikanth on the 27th of July in a theatre near you!

You will surely enjoy this amazing entertainer! A super team and a lovely film! Need all your love! Go catch #Ghajinikanth on the 27th of July in a theatre near you! @arya_offl @santhoshpj21 @actorsathish @StudioGreen2 @kegvraja pic.twitter.com/Wwli3ENGex — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) July 4, 2018

Arya captioned his post: “U” film by my bother @santhoshpj21 on July 27th. Feels good to have a release after an year. Looking forward to this one. thank you @sayyeshaa @actorsathish @actorkaruna for making it memorable

“U” film by my bother @santhoshpj21 on July 27th 😍😍😍 Feels good to have a release after an year 💃💃💃Looking forward to this one 👍👍 thank you @sayyeshaa @actorsathish @actorkaruna for making it memorable 😘😘💪💪#GhajinikanthFromJuly27 @StudioGreen2 @kegnanavelraja 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/jPz15XoRVF — Arya (@arya_offl) July 4, 2018

The intriguing title of the movie is an amalgamation of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Tamil superhit film Ghajini. Ghajinikanth was titled after taking Rajinikanth’s character in Dharmathin Thalaivan and Suriya’s character in Ghajini.

A large part of the movie has been shot in Thailand and rest of it in Chennai. The shooting of the film was concluded in less than 40 days by director Santhosh.

