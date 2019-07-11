Finally, the much-awaited trailer featuring Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan as Simba has released and has created a buzz on social media. In the trailer, Aryan Khan introduces Simba as the son of Mufasa and further share the teaching of his father. Watch the video here–

The trailer starts with Aryan Khan introducing himself as Simba. It seems that Aryan has tried from head to toe to perfectly match the character’s voice and no doubt Aryan has fulfilled all the expectations from him. Starting from expressions to dialogue delivering, his voice totally connects to the audience.

Moreover, you can also get confused as Aryan’s voice sounds exactly like Shah Rukh Khan. After introducing himself as Simba, he further shares his father’s learning, who taught him to protect each and everything under the sun. It seems that Shah Rukh Khan is very proud of his son and has recently shared the trailer with caption– Mera Simba.

Here is the trailer–

There is a lot of anticipation from such films as these live-action films not only serve the youngsters but also bring back the memories of childhood for adults. The trailer promises to deliver the incredible journey of small Simba to the king of the jungle. The film is directed by Jon Favreau and will hit the silver screens on July 19, 2019.

