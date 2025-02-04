Home
Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

The announcement for The Ba***ds of Bollywood was made during a Netflix event, in which Shah Rukh Khan came forth with a teaser in a comical manner. The teaser features Aryan Khan directing his father, Shah Rukh Khan, in a series of takes that showcases the young director's sense of humor and style.

The son of the superstar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, is set to enter the world of directing with a Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which everyone has been talking about. A new project for him has become the talk of the town among the entertainment circle and fans and celebrities alike have showered excitement upon it. The most endearing and zealous response was given by his alleged girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, who openly supported him.

” and Aryan playfully responds with a “Yes.” The teaser ends with the declaration of the name of the show, *The Ba***ds of Bollywood*, as promised by Shah Rukh-an entertaining, irreverent take on the film industry. Largely, past rumors have also been connected between Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi. She did not waste any time in showing her support for him. On the same night when the announcement was made, Larissa shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories along with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Thaaat’s fire! The Ba***ds of Bollywood—the most awaited show in the whole world.”. By the beast, the genius, and the number one, Aryan Khan,” along with a series of celebratory emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Her post was filled with admiration for Aryan, referring to him as a “beast,” “genius,” and “number one,” further fueling the excitement surrounding the show. The show, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is described as a captivating, humorous, and engaging series that follows the journey of an ambitious outsider trying to make a name for himself in the unpredictable world of Bollywood. Viewers can expect a behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of the film industry, as well as the eccentricities and glamour that come with it.

With Aryan Khan at the helm as the showrunner, writer, and director, The Ba***ds of Bollywood promises to offer a fresh perspective on the industry.

Speaking at the Netflix event, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his hopes for his children’s success in the film industry. He shared his wish that the Indian public would show as much love to Aryan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, as they have shown him throughout his career. “Even 50% of that love would be more than enough for them,” Shah Rukh said, underscoring the immense support his family has received over the years.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has already created a lot of buzz among the fans as they are eagerly waiting to see Aryan’s take on the film industry. The teaser has already piqued the interest of the viewers by giving a glimpse of the dynamics between Aryan and his father on set. As the show is all set to release, all eyes are on Aryan Khan and his debut as a director.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, is preparing for his films too. He will feature in Siddharth Anand’s King, along with daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Why Is Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Moving To Delhi High Court?

