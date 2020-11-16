Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday extended an adorable birthday wish to his grandaughter Aaradhya. On her 9th birthday, Big B shared 9 photos from her growing up years.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked the ninth birthday of his grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with a special collage constituting of nine pictures of the birthday girl. The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the collage that consisted of one picture each from Aaradhya’s growing years starting from a picture from the time when she was a baby to the most recent picture of the star kid.

“Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love,” the ‘Coolie’ actor wrote in the caption of the picture. Aaradhya is born to the superstar’s actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, and former Miss World and actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday too dug out a priceless throwback family picture to extend wishes to his fans ahead of Diwali on social media. The ‘Zanjeer’ star took to Instagram and posted a monochromatic picture on Twitter to send wishes ahead of the festival of lights- Diwali.

In the picture, Big B and Jaya, both are seen holding a sparkler as they looked beaming with happiness. The throwback picture also captures two little children – Abhishek and Shweta as they cherish the festivities with their star parents.

T ३७१९ – 3719 – दीपावली की अनेक बधाई व शुभकामनाएँ ! सुख शांति समृद्धि और अपार स्नेह 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌼 pic.twitter.com/RayGvqUpkX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2020

Senior Bachchan captioned the post as, “Dipawali ki anek badhayi va shubhakamnayein ! sukh shaanti samrddhi aur apaar sneh. (Many Diwali greetings and best wishes! Happiness peace, prosperity and immense affection).”

In another tweet, the ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ star shared a couple of pictures of earthen lamps and send out the message to “merge yourself in this light of lights,” and extended wishes for the festival. He tweeted, “Dipawali ki anek anek shubhakamnayein. (Many happy wishes of Diwali).”

The festival of lights, Diwali or Deepavali, is celebrated in honour of Lord Ram and his victory in the battle against the demon king Ravan.

