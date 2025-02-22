According to sources, Garner’s close friends have advised her to take a step back and focus on her own health, fearing she might be at risk of burnout.

Friends of Jennifer Garner are reportedly worried about her well-being following an exceptionally hectic start to the year.

The actress has been balancing multiple responsibilities, including acting as an informal mediator between her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and his former wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Additionally, Garner has been actively helping friends and loved ones affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Friends Urge Jennifer Garner to Prioritize Self-Care

According to sources, Garner’s close friends have advised her to take a step back and focus on her own health, fearing she might be at risk of burnout. Reports suggest that Ben Affleck is prepared to “drop everything” to support her during this challenging time.

A source told the Daily Mail, “Jen has been dedicating every waking hour to helping her friends who have lost everything in the fires. She needs to take some time to relax, but that’s not how Jen is – not when she is passionate about something.”

Juggling Multiple Roles and Responsibilities

In addition to supporting wildfire victims, Garner has been balancing her role as a mother to the children she shares with Affleck, while also filming the second season of her AppleTV+ thriller, The Last Thing He Told Me. Friends are reportedly concerned that the constant pressure and busy schedule could negatively impact her health.

Amid her packed schedule, Garner revealed that she recently lost a close friend from the United Methodist Church to the L.A. wildfires. In an interview with MSNBC, she shared, “I did lose a friend, and for our church, it’s really tender, so I don’t feel like we should talk about it yet. She didn’t get out in time.”

Despite her personal challenges, Garner has remained dedicated to helping others. On Thanksgiving Day, she volunteered alongside Affleck and their three children at the Midnight Missions charity event, serving meals to 2,000 homeless people in downtown Los Angeles.

Garner also collaborated with chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen to provide meals for wildfire evacuees at various pop-up locations.

Jennifer Garner’s Role as a Mediator

Garner reportedly played the role of mediator between Affleck and Lopez, ensuring a peaceful dynamic between the two exes. Her willingness to support those around her, even at her own expense, has raised concerns among her friends, who hope she will take time to care for herself.