With the glamorous world attracting millions of youth, there is a darker side to the Bollywood fraternity. As Sridevi who went to Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding was found dead on February 24, we have jotted down a list of actresses who have mysteriously found dead. From Sridevi Boney Kapoor to stunning Parveen Babi, the mystery still continues.

Bollywood is considered the hub and the dream job for many young people who aspire to be a part of the luxurious and happening film industry. Although the industry has given us a huge list of the versatile artist, but there has always been a darker side to the glamorous industry. With some amazing blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Border, Andaz Apna Apna, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dangal, Baahubali 2: The conclusion, Tiger Zinda Hai, the film fraternity has also shocked many fans by the sudden deaths of celebrities.

From a fine and healthy actress Sridevi to Parveen Babi, their sudden demise has shocked the film fraternity. Isn’t it shocking to wake up to heartbreaking news regarding the demise of our favorite actors? Yeah, we know it but these sudden deaths of these celebrities add matter to the subject that is not only shocking but heart-wrenching as well! Listed below are the 10 beautiful Bollywood divas whose mysterious demise shocked the fans as well as the entire Bollywood fraternity.

Divya Bharti: One of the most established and highest paid actresses of 90s, Divya Bharti who was married to Sajid Nadiadwala died at the age of 21 on April 5, 1993, from head injuries after falling off the balcony from her Versova apartment in Mumbai. The sudden demise of the well-known actress is still a part of “mystery to be solved list” as some believe her death was pre-planned, some suggest that she was drunk and some think it was a suicide.

Silk Smitha: The sensual, hot and popular sex symbol of the 80s, Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati aka Silk Smitha was found dead in her Chennai home. The death of the erotic actress who has appeared in almost 450 films in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi is still a mystery as some consider suicide due to depression and debt the real reason of her demise whereas others believe the involvement of foul play.

Parveen Babi: One of the most glamorous stars of Bollywood fraternity, Parveen Babi died on January 20, 2005, at her flat in Mumbai. Babi’s sad and lonely life came to an end when her body after the flat had to be broken into by the police. While nobody knows whether she died a natural death or committed suicide.

Jiah Khan: Although, Jiah’s near and dear ones consider her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, son of Aditya Pancholi the real reason of Jiah’s death, her suicide attempt is still a mystery. The 25-year-old actress who appeared in films like Ghajini, Aap ka Saaya, Housefull and Nishabd was found hanging from her ceiling at her Juhu apartment on June 3, 2014.

Madhubala: The expression queen who ruled millions of hearts with her mesmerizing performances in Mr and Mrs 55, Mughal-e-Azam, and Howrah Bridge. Alike Parveen Babi, she too had to go through a lonely and heartbreaking life which made her days worst as no one was there to look after her. Sadly, in 2010, her marble tomb which was adorned with verses from Quran and Aayats was uprooted in order to make way for newer graves.

