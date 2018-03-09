As we have seen the sizzling chemistry of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in Befikra of Baaghi 2 and the makers of Baaghi 2 has come up with another mesmerizing song which will make you buzz the latest song of the movie 'O Saathi ' that just hit the internet.The song is sung by Atif Aslam who with his soothing voice has added the mood to the whole song. He undoubtedly has the power in his voice to pull the strings of your heart.

As we have seen the sizzling chemistry of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in Befikra of Baaghi 2 and the makers of Baaghi 2 has come up with another mesmerizing song which will make you buzz the latest song of the movie ‘O Saathi ‘ that just hit the internet. Right from the first frame when Tiger blushes looking at gorgeous Disha to all the scenes where he does this attention seeking activities to woo her, O Saathi is the perfect celebration of love. Like how even Tiger has captioned it, “College love is always special!

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/9JhfzeP0Pd Very Cute ❤️ song Video Full HD Baaghi 2 O Saathi Video Song Tiger Shroff Disha — Soumya Ranjan Patra (@SoumyaR53178534) March 9, 2018

The song is sung by Atif Aslam who with his soothing voice has added the mood to the whole song. He undoubtedly has the power in his voice to pull the strings of your heart. Just a few days back, the makers had had also released the party anthem of Baaghi 2 which was a remix of popular Punjabi track, Mundiya Toh Bach Ke. That again had taken over the fans of Tiger and Disha. Baaghi 2 is not only the romantic masala in case you are unaware it looks complete package enhanced with romance and thrill. The Baaghi 2 makers after taking the fans through a ride of enthralling action in the trailer are portraying the other side of the story. ‘O Saathi’ reflects on the journey of Disha and Tiger’s characters in the movie.

Baaghi 2 is the second instalment of super-hit Baaghi, which starred Tiger Shroff alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is Disha’s first big screen appearance opposite Tiger, it also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda in important roles. Director Ahmed Khan directorial is slated to release on 30th March 2018 and has already gained rave reviews from fans who cannot wait to see Tiger and Disha on the big screen.

Disha has made her Bollywood debut with M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was a commercial success directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Beautiful song of the year #OSaathi Thankyou @ArkoPravo19 sir for Recreating Magic again with Atif Aslam after #TereSangYara .https://t.co/DwoFJwh0VD

Hope you will create more melodies with ATIF ASLAM in future..@itsaadee — Akram Khan (@itsakram123) March 9, 2018

