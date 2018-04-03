As Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 continues to set new records at the box office, the scene of a Kashmiri man being used as a human shield has come under scrutiny and has drawn criticism. The scene is based a real life incident that occurred on April 9th, 2017. Deemed as a human rights violation worldwide, Baaghi 2 does nothing to address the issue and uses it as an inspiration to establish the main character of the film.

Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is on a massive run to break all the previous records at the box office. From declaring Tiger as Bollywood’s new action hero to minting a whooping amount of Rs 85.20 crore in just 4 days of the film release, the film has surely entertained the audience with it’s high voltage action sequences and a heart warming chemistry between the lead pair. Amid all the appreciation, one of the opening scenes of the film that features a Kashmiri man being used as a human shield has come under massive scrutiny.

According to a latest report by Daily O, that particular scene is based on a real life incident that occurred on April 9, 2017. When a Kashmiri Shawl maker named Dar, had left from his home along with his cousin to attend the funeral of a close relative, the duo were stopped by an Indian Army official, identified as Major Gogoi. On that day, Dar was tied in front of the official’s jeep and was used as a human shield against a stone pelting angry crowd. Talking about the incident, Dar had confessed to a leading daily, “There are no bruises over the surface, but I am hurt on the inside”.

While on one hand, the army honored Major Gogoi for his sustained efforts in counter insurgency efforts; the same act was condemned worldwide as a grave human right violation. Much to the viewer’s disappointment, the makers of Baaghi 2 do nothing to address the issue but ends up using it as an inspiration in an effort to establish the character of Ranveer Pratap Singh (Tiger Shroff) as a hard-boiled and undefeated army officer. Speaking about the same, Film critic Raja Sen commented, “It is the kind of thing I expected Indian cinema to tackle at some point, but not in a Tiger Shroff film where his reasoning for this inhumanity is that somebody burned the Indian flag.”

